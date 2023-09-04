 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Everyone Moves With You update for 4 September 2023

Stars Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12102272 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug I found not giving out certain stars for sword swinger
Fixed the correct colors for stars

  • Gold star is for under 2 minutes
  • Red star is for collecting all coins
  • Blue star is for taking no damage

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2009221 Depot 2009221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link