CozySpace Update v1.00.205

September 4, 2023 Update

Enhanced rainy and snowy weather effects. Added a few new models. (Yes, Cola is here!) Introduced blocks that can adhere to walls. Added a screen toggle, allowing players to choose whether to turn the screen on or off. Adjusted the reflections of different material floors. Fixed an issue where material copying and furniture income were not recorded. Added brief text descriptions when hovering over with the mouse. Modified material channel labels from numerical values to previews of the current material or color. This change aims to provide players with a more intuitive understanding of the represented channel. Optimized and standardized some game interaction logic.

Due to our limited team size, our primary focus in the future will be on adding new features, including multiple rooms, irregular rooms, free-moving perspectives, and pet models, and addressing critical bugs to avoid diminishing the player experience. Logic optimization and UI beautification will also be tackled as secondary priorities. Your feedback remains invaluable, and we greatly appreciate your support.

Quick Tip: As developing multiple rooms and irregular rooms is a significant task that requires time, we have added blocks in the main interface, allowing players to place and deform them within rooms to serve as walls or partitions.