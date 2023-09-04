[Update] Ver. 1.3.2.7

Share · View all patches · Build 12101920 · Last edited 4 September 2023 – 12:09:07 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone!

We have updated to Ver. 1.3.2.7!

---

--- Bug Fixes ---

[Events]

Fixed the following bugs related to the "Teleport Player" / "Teleport Event" panel when "Use Variables" is selected as the destination.

-- If the destination coordinates are specified with a "direct value", the next time the project is loaded, the destination coordinates will be 0,0.

-- If the map ID is specified as a "direct value", it will teleport to map ID:0 regardless of the number set.

-- Regardless of the setting of the "Auto" checkbox in the "Specify with Variable Boxes" column, it will teleport to the elevation of the terrain.

-- If a map ID is specified, the elevation is calculated from the "map from which you are moving".

[Battle Plug-ins]

Fixed a bug that caused an exception on the result screen when executing battle scripts included in older battle plug-in sample prior to Ver. 1.3.0.

Although we have corrected the above, we recommend that users of the older battle plug-in sample re-copy the battle scrips folder from the latest battle plug-in sample.

[For Those Using Published Work Export]

Bugs are being fixed with each update.

If you have exported and published your work with an earlier version, re-exporting with the latest version of Bakin will help alleviate any problems that may occur with your work.

Please update your own work as needed.

We will continue our efforts to improve "RPG Developer Bakin".