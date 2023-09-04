 Skip to content

Love Too Easily update for 4 September 2023

Bug Fix & Skip Function Addition

Love Too Easily update for 4 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, this is the Monster Guide Team!

Not only have we fixed the regional setting bug that results in a black start-up screen, we’ve also added in the skip function that had been requested!

🌟Added Features:

  • With the new update, you can return to your previous choices at any time.
  • After viewing at least one ending, you can skip the scene by pressing Tab.
  • Previously unskippable scenes, such as those involving evidence or branching of the story, are now skippable after watching for some time by pressing Tab.

🛠Bug Fixes:

  • An issue where specific regional settings prevented the game from launching.

Thank you so much to everyone who has supported our game!

  • Monster Guide Team

