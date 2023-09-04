Bug Fix & Skip Function Addition

Hello, this is the Monster Guide Team!
Not only have we fixed the regional setting bug that results in a black start-up screen, we’ve also added in the skip function that had been requested!
🌟Added Features:
- With the new update, you can return to your previous choices at any time.
- After viewing at least one ending, you can skip the scene by pressing Tab.
- Previously unskippable scenes, such as those involving evidence or branching of the story, are now skippable after watching for some time by pressing Tab.
🛠Bug Fixes:
- An issue where specific regional settings prevented the game from launching.
Thank you so much to everyone who has supported our game!
- Monster Guide Team
Changed files in this update