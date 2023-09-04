Bug Fix & Skip Function Addition

Share · View all patches · Build 12101913 · Last edited 4 September 2023 – 11:09:32 UTC by Wendy

Hello, this is the Monster Guide Team!

Not only have we fixed the regional setting bug that results in a black start-up screen, we’ve also added in the skip function that had been requested!

🌟Added Features:

With the new update, you can return to your previous choices at any time.

After viewing at least one ending, you can skip the scene by pressing Tab.

Previously unskippable scenes, such as those involving evidence or branching of the story, are now skippable after watching for some time by pressing Tab.

🛠Bug Fixes:

An issue where specific regional settings prevented the game from launching.

Thank you so much to everyone who has supported our game!