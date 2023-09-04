 Skip to content

Everyone Moves With You update for 4 September 2023

Major Updates

Major Updates

Share · View all patches · Build 12101872 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added 3 unlockable stars to every level.
Red is for taking no damage when beating a level
Gold is for beating a level under 2 minutes
Blue is for collecting every coin in the level

