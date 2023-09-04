🧙‍♂️Wizard talent trees have been completed! 🔥❄⚡

After much anticipation, we are happy to report that the Wizard tree has been completed! This will allow you to invest talent points in whichever skills you prefer! Wizards have a copious array of skills capable of unleashing destruction on their foes. So which path will you choose?!

The first tree is the Ice Mage, which allows for specialization in spells that do cold damage. Cold damage tend to be more defensive due to its ability to reduce threat, chill targets, and even freeze targets. Will you invest your points in Ice Bolt, Frost Nova, or perhaps Deep Freeze?! Their mastery talent gives your wizard additional armor, health, and ice damage which would make for a wise selection if you want to improve your chance of survival!

The second tree is the Pyromancer, which specializes in unleashing fiery destruction on their foes! Fire Bolt, Fireball, Meteor and even Mana Shall are all intriguing options to consider. Since you can share Mana Shell with your party, you can further boost their elemental resistances, maximum mana, silence resistance, knockback resistance, and mana regeneration! Destruction Mastery even allows you to summon additional meteors from the heavens!

The third tree is the Chaos Mage, a practitioner of lightning and arcane magic skills. Invest points in favorites like Magic Missiles, Chain Lightning, Lightning Bolt, and Mirror Image! Points in Mirror Image will allow you to spike your damage output in exciting new ways! This makes it possible to burst at key moments, with the spells of your choice, when the situation calls for it. Chaos Mage is uniquely equipped to handle groups and single targets with fearsome potency! Give it a try and let us know your results!

Or perhaps you'll decide to spread your talents across multiple trees? That's the beauty of customization in Nevergrind Online! We leave it up to you to decide!

Up next—we turn our attention to the Warlock which wield poison, blood, and dark magic in ways never before seen in Nevergrind Online! Stay tuned! Warlock should be completed within two weeks!