Portable Ops update for 4 September 2023

Single Player Revision 2

Share · View all patches · Build 12101818 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Multiple fixes to core elements, such as AI and Mission player guidance/experience. New Maps! Including map bosses with unique attacks and weapons. Let us know how it goes? What do you like as-is? What is one thing you would change?

Thanks!

