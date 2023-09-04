Completing English translation and fixing other bugs

Hello. Here is Parange Project.
First of all, I apologize for the late translation work.
There was a problem while working on the Steam Works API, so there was a delay of about a week from the schedule.
Currently, the English version has been translated including DLC, but the Chinese version will take a little longer.
I will inform you of Chinese as soon as the translation is completed.
Below is the other bug fixes information
[h2]Other bug fixes[\h2]
Fixed a bug where two ghost monsters in the English version appear in the tutorial sometimes only one
Fixed a bug where the name window of some lines was not generated in the English version of the story
Fixed a bug where items were copied under certain conditions in the Mari store.
Fixed a bug where the first meeting of the final boss and the triggering conditions of the dialogue didn't work properly
Fixed a bug where the Golem's Heart (pick and take an item) attribute would not trigger when cleared in certain modes
Changed files in this update