Version 1.0.2 Released!

Hello once again! This latest patch addresses several enemy/element interaction issues as well as some minor performance and gameplay improvements. The full patch notes are below:

Decreased the amount of time the player must charge an element before unleashing a charged element power (except for earth platform summons).

Fixed bug where player could make lock-on icon appear and be stuck on the screen when they're frozen.

Fixed bug where Vile Flower could fire a projectile if they were stunned midway through their waking animation.

Fixed bug where Vile Flower could shoot slightly to the right of the player while the player was standing still.

Fixed issue where Vile Flower's "waiting" animation was visible to player via clipping through surrounding flower or if player was just high enough above the Vile Flower.

A final boss projectile now slows down when the player uses Time Warp.

Removed shadow from Aether marker.

Fixed a very minor navigation issue found in Distant Sibling enemy AI.

Added a couple enemies to Jeweled Tundra caves.

Fixed bug where Ice Clad stopped all behavior if stunned.

Fixed bug where Ice Clad could still move while grounded.

Fixed bug where Dweller could still be damaged if they re-buried after player grounded them.

Fixed bug where Dweller's snow markings would not appear if player forced a re-bury using earth.

Defense Turrets can now be burned with the flamethrower.

Fixed bug where Mobile Turret would never attack while grounded.

Minor performance improvements to Distant Sibling, near area where player accesses floor 2.

Very minor performance improvements to Alien Remnant Citadel.

You can verify you're running the correct version of The Future Project at the main menu. The text in the lower right corner should say "v1.0.2".

Until next time!

-Lance T.

