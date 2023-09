Some big updates are yet to come, but for now is some small changes to improve the game experience.

The UI and in-game camera has been improved for 4:3 displays

Improved the pre-open-world areas of the CyberRyft to be one level

Decreased the Area 10 Boss' difficulty

The Pre-Release Main Menu theme has been added to the options of Menu music.

Thanks for checking out Pellet Dodge, and we'll have more impressive updates later on.