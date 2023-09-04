- Fixed a variety of issues with unit & block cost multiplier rules
- Fixed many various crashes
- Fixed various Steam achievements not triggering
- Fixed pathfinding not being able to path through solid enemy blocks
- Fixed naval units sometimes attempting to pathfind through land
- Fixed game data not exporting with large saves on iOS
- Fixed water tiles with space background resulting in a black background
- Fixed internal legacy blocks being logic constants
- Fixed power node double-click leading to interaction rate limit triggering
- Fixed units sometimes being unkillable
- Fixed units with long paths sometimes recalculating forever
- Fixed serious issue with player units getting bugged in certain maps with puddles
- Fixed Neoplasia reactor sometimes not exploding
- Fixed units randomly dying when hitting corners
- Fixed piercing bullets permaturely hitting blocks "under" bullets
- Fixed missiles dealing double damage to units
- Fixed FPS not limiting accurately
- Added setting to disable all lighting
- Added logic unit autoPathfind command (default wave pathfinding)
- Made logic unbind command set
@unitto null
- Made "any" environment accessible outside of sandbox
- Made payload loaders no longer accept inputs from payload unloaders
- Added logic sensors for shields, content ID (inverse of lookup command)
- Added logic particle effect instruction
- Added logic sync instruction
- Setting factory output points now updates "last accessed"
- Disabled team switching menu in multiplayer outside of sandbox/PvP
- Decreased canvas block silicon cost slightly
- Scathe ammo usage decreased to 15
- Buffed Precept unit
Mindustry update for 4 September 2023
Build 146
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Mindustry Windows64 Depot 1127402
- Loading history…
Mindustry Linux Depot 1127403
- Loading history…
Mindustry Mac Depot 1127404
- Loading history…
Mindustry Windows32 Depot 1127405
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update