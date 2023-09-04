 Skip to content

Mindustry update for 4 September 2023

Build 146

Build 12101677 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a variety of issues with unit & block cost multiplier rules
  • Fixed many various crashes
  • Fixed various Steam achievements not triggering
  • Fixed pathfinding not being able to path through solid enemy blocks
  • Fixed naval units sometimes attempting to pathfind through land
  • Fixed game data not exporting with large saves on iOS
  • Fixed water tiles with space background resulting in a black background
  • Fixed internal legacy blocks being logic constants
  • Fixed power node double-click leading to interaction rate limit triggering
  • Fixed units sometimes being unkillable
  • Fixed units with long paths sometimes recalculating forever
  • Fixed serious issue with player units getting bugged in certain maps with puddles
  • Fixed Neoplasia reactor sometimes not exploding
  • Fixed units randomly dying when hitting corners
  • Fixed piercing bullets permaturely hitting blocks "under" bullets
  • Fixed missiles dealing double damage to units
  • Fixed FPS not limiting accurately
  • Added setting to disable all lighting
  • Added logic unit autoPathfind command (default wave pathfinding)
  • Made logic unbind command set @unit to null
  • Made "any" environment accessible outside of sandbox
  • Made payload loaders no longer accept inputs from payload unloaders
  • Added logic sensors for shields, content ID (inverse of lookup command)
  • Added logic particle effect instruction
  • Added logic sync instruction
  • Setting factory output points now updates "last accessed"
  • Disabled team switching menu in multiplayer outside of sandbox/PvP
  • Decreased canvas block silicon cost slightly
  • Scathe ammo usage decreased to 15
  • Buffed Precept unit

