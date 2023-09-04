Start Over 1.8

We would like to express our sincere gratitude for your continued support and feedback, which has been invaluable in helping us improve the game. We appreciate all the bug reports, suggestions, and feedback you have provided.

This update primarily focuses on enhancing the quality of life within the game and expanding our ever-evolving map system.

New Map Content:

Prepare to embark on thrilling journeys across uncharted territory as we introduce an array of captivating locations for you to explore. In this update, we've added over 15 new Points of Interest (POIs) to the new map, each with its own unique charm and secrets waiting to be uncovered.















Map System Improvements:

To make your survival experience even more enjoyable, we've fine-tuned the MAP system:





Real-Time Player Markers: You can now track your fellow survivors in real time by viewing their markers on the map.

Vehicle Tracking: Keep an eye on your convoy with our new vehicle markers. Never lose sight of your precious transportation assets again!

Sleeping Bag Marker: Your cozy sleeping spot is now marked on the map, ensuring you always return to your safe haven.

Vendor Village: We've marked the vendor village on the map, making it easier than ever to stock up.

Minor Changes:

Mesh Collision Fix: We've resolved collision issues on specific meshes for smoother navigation.

Enemy APC Accuracy: We've boosted the accuracy of enemy APCs, making encounters more challenging.

Weather System Tweaks: Minor adjustments for more realistic and immersive weather dynamics.

POI NPC Behavior Improvement: We've enhanced the behavior of Point of Interest NPCs for a better experience.

ATV & RXR Handling Improvement: We've fine-tuned the steering rate for the ATV and the RXR, making them easier to handle.

Island Map Horse Starter: Now, on the Island map, you'll begin your journey with a trusty horse companion by your side.

Thank you for taking the time to read about our latest game update. We want to express our gratitude to all our players for their continued support. We are committed to making this game the best it can be and we could not do it without our amazing community.