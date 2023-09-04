 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

MICROVOLTS: Recharged update for 4 September 2023

[Event] Wishlist exceeded 40,000!

Share · View all patches · Build 12101550 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Hello everyone!

We are excited to announce that we reached 40,000 wishlists 🎉

A reward coupon code you can redeem will be announced through the community once the official launch begins.

Look forward to seeing you all on September 9th!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1426441 Depot 1426441
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link