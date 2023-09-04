Hot Fix - v0.4.0.7

BETA: Swipe right on an app to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
Patch Notes - v0.4.0.7
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue with Stoverick's Knife Cutting Wave, where it was not causing damage to enemies;
- Fixed an issue with Chiselo's Sculpting Impact not causing any damage against enemies;
- Fixed the animation of the Holy Pilar spawned on the Wood Deity's Resemblance, as its sprite was missing;
- Fixed the animation for the Maligblob Boss (purple exploding bosses), as its sprites were missing.
