Crafty Survivors update for 4 September 2023

Hot Fix - v0.4.0.7

Patch Notes - v0.4.0.7

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue with Stoverick's Knife Cutting Wave, where it was not causing damage to enemies;
  • Fixed an issue with Chiselo's Sculpting Impact not causing any damage against enemies;
  • Fixed the animation of the Holy Pilar spawned on the Wood Deity's Resemblance, as its sprite was missing;
  • Fixed the animation for the Maligblob Boss (purple exploding bosses), as its sprites were missing.

