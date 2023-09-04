Changed USA_City

I've gone ahead and renamed it from "arena_city" to "usa_city" as it better reflects the map. Secondly, I've redone the map's foliage, post-processing, and details. I've completely furnished all of the buildings and added a new small house. In this map you can also find the new T&H game mode (explained later)

Added the "arcade" game mode

Infinite ammo, infinite spawning zombies. Every time ~20 zombies are spawned, a ship passes overhead containing a better weapon. There are five infinite ammo weapons exclusive to Arcade. Pistol, shotgun, flamethrower, laser, and machinegun. Heavily inspired by contra.

Added the T&H game mode

Essentially, this game mode has you start with four points. With those points, you can buy items and weapons at a shop, then go to a "hold" and spawn a bunch of zombies to fight. That will last for a while, and afterwards, you will get four more points to spend. For the first round, you only get pistols. However, as time goes on you can get better and better gear!

Added the g17-22

It's a .22lr version of the g17 handgun, perfect for plinking with the new steel targets (also explained below). There is also a 22lr caliber and box in the item spawner.

Added the 4g double barrel

Had to add a huge 4g box for this one, but it's well worth it. This thing will one-shot zombies no matter what, and flings them a large distance. There is only 4g buckshot, but it's all you'd ever need from the 4g shell.

Added the 7.62x25 pistol

This modernized tt-33 shoots 7.62x25 and has a large muzzle flash. It also packs a punch with increased muzzle velocity and a 10-round magazine.

Added the tactical short shotgun

This 5-round shotgun has honestly, not much special about it. It's a 5-round, 12-gauge pump shotgun. Looks very cool though, and is a good alternative to the gatekeeper

Added many new steel targets

Small gong

Small gong w/figure

Small gong square

Small gong red square

Small gong diamond

Static figure

Physics figure

Pop-up

Watermelon

Bowling pin

Pot

Flipping

Musical gong

Aaaaand, that's it! There are many, they have a special hit effect and noise.

Added the compound sandbox map

A small map that replicates the outdoor range seen in this video and has many steel targets mixed with destructibles.

Smoke effect

When shooting any gun for a while with shots in rapid succession, there's a smoke effect that'll appear. Pretty basic change, but makes holding down sustained fire very fun.

M4A1 slap reload

Got an open bolt and an empty magazine? Swap it out and slap the left side to send the bolt flying forward and the bullets flying toward the enemy. If you're wondering, this does happen in real life

Revolver animation changes

An empty speedloader will pop out of the revolver once one's put in, and they will actually eject shells now (sized like 45acp but whatever). Yippee.

Added stripper clips for the mk3

These .303 stripper clips will act realistically, put them in and the number of rounds that come off of the clip will depend on how many are in the gun! 6 rounds in the gun, and four rounds will be put in. The rest will fall away after a short while. why would anyone want to use this over swapping mags

Fixed a couple of accuracy changes

Somehow, the charging handle on the UMP would come back while shooting and lock back when done. This is changed now. Fixed a couple of other things in a similar vain

Replaced the targets in the shooting range

Replaced the flimsy no-reaction targets with steel ones. Replaced some of the destructibles with new ones that act better.

Added Tech Tree and Arcade game modes to all maps

Self-explanatory, now you can play all of the game modes except for T&H on all maps. T&H will be on more maps in the next update, and will be refined more.

Shotgun animation changes

12g shells will now animate inside of the shotgun. Still not finished, but a major step up. Same with the china lake (Fun fact, I coded it under the "pump shotgun" class).

Added the 7.62x54r caliber

A Russian caliber, added it because it looked cool and not because I had a gun to use it. In fact, I don't have any gun that uses 7.62x54r. Just the ammo box for now.

I will do some more detail changes next week and I will also do some optimization to prevent lag on the new maps (plus fun new stuff!). Sorry for the lack of updates, first it was releasing BrVR, then getting locked out of our steam account (all good there now).