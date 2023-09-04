 Skip to content

Drakkon World Builder update for 4 September 2023

0.9.8.1 - Battery saver option, Helpers are now a 'popover menu' style

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small changes to help laptop battery life if desired, and changed helpers into a popup menu style panel

