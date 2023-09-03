Patch notes: V 0.2.07.077

The following improvements were implemented:
Added a dynamic indicator to estimate service level based on current power.
Added "Show Completed" and "Show Failed" options in the Objectives App.
Extended AO "Overpowered mode" option to savegames for those who have unlocked the "AO'S MADNESS" achievement
Grouped together in the Objectives App, completed or failed objectives that are the same.
The following bugs have been fixed:
Fixed bug with Startup scenario not completable.
Fixed bug with player stuck inside the trash can.
Fixed bug of black screen when escaping by train.
Fixed dulled sound from wearing the protective suit that would remain active even after loading a saved progress.
This update is compatible with all previous savegames. If you're having trouble loading a saved progress, please let me know!
We are waiting for you in the game's Discord!
