Nucleares update for 3 September 2023

Patch notes: V 0.2.07.077

The following improvements were implemented:

  • Added a dynamic indicator to estimate service level based on current power.

  • Added "Show Completed" and "Show Failed" options in the Objectives App.

  • Extended AO "Overpowered mode" option to savegames for those who have unlocked the "AO'S MADNESS" achievement

  • Grouped together in the Objectives App, completed or failed objectives that are the same.

The following bugs have been fixed:

  • Fixed bug with Startup scenario not completable.

  • Fixed bug with player stuck inside the trash can.

  • Fixed bug of black screen when escaping by train.

  • Fixed dulled sound from wearing the protective suit that would remain active even after loading a saved progress.

This update is compatible with all previous savegames. If you're having trouble loading a saved progress, please let me know!

