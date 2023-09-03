Content update: Electrik Goos & more!

New update! New goos, New background, some reworks and more! Lets get into it.

New Background.

We have only had two backgrounds since launch as such we added a new one (we will try to have a new one each update as well to add even more variety) This can be unlocked by anyone in the background area on the main menu!



Rework of 'reflect' attacks

Fire goos have really never risen to be relevant in the games Meta like I would have liked them too. As such they are getting a slight buff. The reflect abilities on Burning, Flirx, and Shoe goos would only ever drop a goo to 1 HP. It now can KO them! This should make them more dangerous as you can now take out enemies without even needing to attack them!

New Goos!

5 new goos to discover and play with! The Electrik Goos. Electrik goos center around doing effects to other goos when they are toched. That is pretty shocking if you ask me. All Electrik goos have a new type they target of 'fastest goo'. This can make for some interesting counters to fast teams.



Lets go over the new goos briefly and talk about their abilities...

Shocks:

The Base for all Electricity is a little spark. That is where Shocks comes in. They are a Round 1 Goo that will mutate into any of the 4 other Electrik Goos. Shocks by themselves can pack a punch too reflecting two damage on any goo that touches them.

Kite:

The Kite goo is a mid game goo meant for heavy Eletrik Goo teams. Whem hit it will give any other friendly Electrik goos 5 ATK!! Wowza

Eel:

Eel brings in another new mechanic of doing an action at the start of a battle! Eel will shock the entire enemy team for 2 points of damage at the start of the battle! This will help knock out anyone who is neglecting beefing up shields in the late game!

Robby:

If you leave shock goo to grow on its own it will turn into Robby! Robby has a secret Weapon, Whenever Robby's Shields break it will deal 200% whatever Robby's Attack is onto whoever hit them! This can insta KOa goo without shields fairly easily!

Hedgehog:

Lastly we have the Hedgehog! This is a great late game goo to help slow down the opponent. Hedgehog will set the speed of any goo that hits it to 3!! This can really slow down the enemy team so you can go lighting fast past them!

Final thoughts

Thank you guys so much for still having fun with Goo! We are still working on a mobile version that will be cross-play and cross-progression with the Steam version that should be out fairly soon. As always please let us know if there's anything you would like to see in future updates! As well stay tuned for some some spooky themed holiday events coming next month.

Patch notes

Added new background

Added 5 new goos 3 new items

Fixed bug where sometimes goos would show negative HP and still be on screen

Fixed bug where feather was absent from item list.

Fixed some bugs with the goo selection menu

Reworks