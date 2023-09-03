0.1.1b 'Celestial' [2023.09.03]

Improved
- Improve: Main Menu -> Difficulty Selector -> Now uses more universal difficulty labels.
- Improve: Time Manager -> Added more time scale combinations.
Changed
- Change: Diplomacy -> Now requires allied relations, not just friendly, to have full intel.
Fixed
- Fix: Game -> Does not work in Steam offline mode / without connection.
- Fix: Save Game -> Throws error when saving star system.
- Fix: Endgame Screen -> Leaderboard does not appear.
- Fix: Start Menu -> Username is not cropped.
- Fix: Loading Screen -> Playmode UI shows wrong playmode when loading save.
- Fix: Tips Panel UI -> Font appears too small and blurred.
- Fix: Diplomacy Panel -> Relations Grid -> Relationship icons are too hard to understand.
- Fix: Lens buttons -> Appears too small.
- Fix: Pings -> Appears too small.
- Fix: Time Text -> System time does not update when paused.
- Fix: Cobalt -> Settings -> Anti-aliasing selector does not work.
Note: In-game version appears as '0.1.0b' for this update.
Changed files in this update