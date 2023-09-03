 Skip to content

New Stars Playtest update for 3 September 2023

0.1.1b 'Celestial' [2023.09.03]

Share · View all patches · Build 12101046 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improved

  • Improve: Main Menu -> Difficulty Selector -> Now uses more universal difficulty labels.
  • Improve: Time Manager -> Added more time scale combinations.

Changed

  • Change: Diplomacy -> Now requires allied relations, not just friendly, to have full intel.

Fixed

  • Fix: Game -> Does not work in Steam offline mode / without connection.
  • Fix: Save Game -> Throws error when saving star system.
  • Fix: Endgame Screen -> Leaderboard does not appear.
  • Fix: Start Menu -> Username is not cropped.
  • Fix: Loading Screen -> Playmode UI shows wrong playmode when loading save.
  • Fix: Tips Panel UI -> Font appears too small and blurred.
  • Fix: Diplomacy Panel -> Relations Grid -> Relationship icons are too hard to understand.
  • Fix: Lens buttons -> Appears too small.
  • Fix: Pings -> Appears too small.
  • Fix: Time Text -> System time does not update when paused.
  • Fix: Cobalt -> Settings -> Anti-aliasing selector does not work.

Note: In-game version appears as '0.1.0b' for this update.

https://newstarsgame.com/changelog

Changed files in this update

