Castle Destroyers update for 3 September 2023

Minor bug fix update

Patchnotes
  • Fixed buildables being able to spawn on players!
  • Archer character's speed is now reduced to half the walking speed when aiming.
  • Fixed a bug that caused Cannonballs to hover in the air.

