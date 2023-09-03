- Fixed buildables being able to spawn on players!
- Archer character's speed is now reduced to half the walking speed when aiming.
- Fixed a bug that caused Cannonballs to hover in the air.
Castle Destroyers update for 3 September 2023
Minor bug fix update
