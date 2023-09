It's rare to see a new feature in a patch update, but this is the case.

🐬 Is that a dolphin? Of course not, it's a new feature that allows professional paintball players to dive.

You just need to sprint and press the key you have selected to prone.

We have fixed (or so we think) the bug that did not allow unlocking the achievement of 1000 hits.

IMPROVEMENTS

New feature! Dolphin diving🐬

FIXES

(Achievements) Hit 1000x rivals doesn't work properly