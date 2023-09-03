Bug Fix & Feature Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12100897 · Last edited 3 September 2023 – 23:09:16 UTC by Wendy

Performance and optimization update.

Added character upgrade system.

Mechanical improvements have been made,

Fixed interface design.

Improved reaction animations.

Added story elements due to numerous requests (including voice-overs while in-game, giving the user information about the story and character)

Loading screens have been shortened.

The artificial intelligence of the robot we control and the enemies we fight have been improved, and the physics of taking and dealing damage have been fixed.

The difficulty of the game has been improved.

English and Turkish texts have been fixed and improved.

New music has been added to the "Dynamic Music Transitions" system that plays during gameplay to increase variety.

Improved weapon feel and mechanics.

Changed the number of levels to improve the flow.

Fixed the problem by removing the ambiguous red and green lines on the map.