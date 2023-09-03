CRITICAL UPDATE VERSION 2.1

Hello drivers!

This update was focused on not only bringing news with the previous one, but bringing corrections that came from the first version. We hope you enjoy.

After playing, leave us your review on the Steam page ;D

NEWS:

Added 10 new racing tracks.

Added 2 new championships.

FIXES:

Selecting and deselecting championships causes a bug called "Index was out of range" the race will start without AI or UI.

Idalina and Super Eight cars do not work when chosen.

Auto respawn adjusted for 1 seconds.

Removed the Minimap from gameplay - for reasons of issues and bugs.

Forest circuit track - paddock with colision problems.

press start screen got flick and click mouse problems.

respawn changed to work only if the car get stuck.

Follow the Toon Toon Racing Discord:

https://discord.gg/VyH2RztR24