Beta 1.4.5

This update is to balance out the gameplay changes made in Beta 1.4.4. Hopefully gameplay will not need much more tweaking after this update. If so, focus will be shifting to upgrading the existing player models after this. New ihairstyles, shirt styles, shoes, etc. Anyway here is what has been changed in this update:

Reduced kick (mouse 1) initial charge speed.

Reduced dribble (mouse 2) initial charge speed.

Re-added goalkeeper dive button setting to have the goalkeeper dive button be switchable between the slide tackle and jump button. By default it is set to slide tackle button. You can change it in control settings.

Slightly buffed goalkeeper dive length from 0.27 to 0.3. Will make more adjustments to balance goalkeeper as needed.

Added some code to stop goalkeeper dives reaching the ball from unrealistic lengths. This may need a bit more work but we will see how it is in this version and change as needed.

Hope you guys like the changes! Be sure to join the official discord to get involved with the community, hear the latest news and give feedback: discord.gg/prosocceronline