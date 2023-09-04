Posthaste Emporium 2.0

Greetings,
Today marks the highly anticipated 2.0 update for Posthaste Emporium!
The Team is excited to share these exciting new additions and fixes.
Achievements
The following achievements have been fixed
- Fortuitous Fortnighter
- I Put A Spell On You
- Potion of Recognition
Bug Fixes
The following bugs have been resolved
- Double pick up item causing components to float and become untargetable
- Potion Cauldron floating causing potions to become untargetable
- Wrong items don't have enough force to be shot out of cauldron
Additional Detailing
The following have been added to add more intricacy to the game
- Added floor and shelf clutter
- Added new assets and detail work to store front
- Added clutter to main menu
Thank you for your patience,
From the Posthaste Emporium Team
Changed files in this update