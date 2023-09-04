Posthaste Emporium 2.0

Share · View all patches · Build 12100793 · Last edited 4 September 2023 – 20:09:17 UTC by Wendy

Greetings,

Today marks the highly anticipated 2.0 update for Posthaste Emporium!

The Team is excited to share these exciting new additions and fixes.

Achievements

The following achievements have been fixed

Fortuitous Fortnighter

I Put A Spell On You

Potion of Recognition

Bug Fixes

The following bugs have been resolved

Double pick up item causing components to float and become untargetable

Potion Cauldron floating causing potions to become untargetable

Wrong items don't have enough force to be shot out of cauldron

Additional Detailing

The following have been added to add more intricacy to the game

Added floor and shelf clutter

Added new assets and detail work to store front

Added clutter to main menu

Thank you for your patience,

From the Posthaste Emporium Team