 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Posthaste Emporium update for 4 September 2023

Posthaste Emporium 2.0

Share · View all patches · Build 12100793 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings,
Today marks the highly anticipated 2.0 update for Posthaste Emporium!
The Team is excited to share these exciting new additions and fixes.

Achievements
The following achievements have been fixed

  • Fortuitous Fortnighter
  • I Put A Spell On You
  • Potion of Recognition

Bug Fixes
The following bugs have been resolved

  • Double pick up item causing components to float and become untargetable
  • Potion Cauldron floating causing potions to become untargetable
  • Wrong items don't have enough force to be shot out of cauldron

Additional Detailing
The following have been added to add more intricacy to the game

  • Added floor and shelf clutter
  • Added new assets and detail work to store front
  • Added clutter to main menu

Thank you for your patience,
From the Posthaste Emporium Team

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2419181
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link