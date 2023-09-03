Universal Render Pipeline Update

Major changes with this update, gonna be hard to remember all of them but I'll try.

Firstly, render pipeline was switched to Universal RP, which was a major adjustment for me because it broke most of my shaders/materials, and changed massively how lighting worked in every single level, requiring me to start from scracth for a number of them. This has led to alot of changes (I think for the better) for most of them, making them look alot nicer and more unique.

-Tutorial, tutorial has new stuff in it, explains more and has nicer lighting

-Map 1, massive aesthetic changes and new interactables

-Map 3, general aesthetic changes and new interactables

-Map 4, darker, more calm lighting

-Map 6, generally dimmer

-Map 7, generally warmer inside

-Map 9, brighter lighting and aesthetic changes, also new shader for the ocean

-Map 10, not sure how to describe the lighting changes but its definitely different

-Map 11, completely new level, V1 map will return eventually but for now its a totally new level

But this is not all.

A largely requested item has been added to Map 1 and 11, soon to come to the rest.

-Map 1, a shotgun is now available in the spawnables area, with 9 shells that you can clone

-Map 11, 3 unique pistols are available, with a milk bottle shooting range, and the existing shotgun.

I'll bring them to the other levels eventually, I was just really concerned about making them feel right before bringing them in.

A totally new idea, the Gravity Switcher, has been added to every map.

The Gravity Switcher has 3 modes, each of which are labelled and button activated.

On: Gravity on and normal

Moon: Moon gravity, everything is floaty

Off: Gravity is completely off, causes alot of fun mayhem

Certain levels have had unique interactables for a while, and it irritated players because certain items would be perfect in other levels too!

Each level now has:

An mp3 boombox in every level which plays your music in 3D

A Gravity Switcher

A small wireframe bouncy ball

A basketball

Clone/Delete Hammers

Crowbars

Gravity Cups

Another thing, theres now music in the main menu and secret menu, massive shoutout to memepie for making me some banging tunes, you the man dawg. Eventually we hope to have a unique and themed song for every single one of the main 12 maps.

I also made countless bugfixes I can't even recall. Countless adjustments to pacing and sequencing. Countless changes to general interactions and etc, just overally making the game a better experience for everyone!

Thanks to everyone as always, but a special thanks to all my patient players, and my beta testers helping me test everything. This update was a huge undertaking but the game is improved massively in so many areas and just overall we're doing good. I hope you guys enjoy this one as much i have been.