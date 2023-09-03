UPDATE V1.03 NOW LIVE! READ BEFORE PLAYING!

V1.0.3 is now live with a lot of changes to Death Rabbit Arena along with ways to optimize your playing experience online!

-New Improved sounds

-Weapon handling and damages updated

-NYC map has new areas to explore with more spawn points and also lighting improvements.

Optimization & SETUP BEFORE PLAYING

-BEFORE PLAYING MAKE SURE TO GO INTO SETTINGS AND TURN YOUR VIDEO SETTINGS TO MEDIUM OR HIGH! If your playing on an NVIDIA 3090/4090 you can utilize Ultra settings. For any other GPU make sure you use MEDIUM OR HIGH and see which one is the best for your setup! Ultra is only for GPUS with over 24GB VRAM.