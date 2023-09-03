Update 78 - Oil flask weapon and oil fire

Hi all,

We've added another map-specific weapon for Forest Dungeon, the oil flask. This bring the number of map-specific weapons to 3 for all the "big" maps.

We also spent a lot of time smoothing out movement of the Guardians, especially when they recover from status effects.

New weapon Oil Flask has to be unlocked via damage over time in Forest Dungeon or Corrupted Forest maps. The Rush map mode won't be available for these maps until the new weapon has been unlocked.

The "oily" status effect turns into "oil fire" when hit by fire. Oil fire does a lot more damage.

Oil and water does not mix, so a "wet" status repels the "oily" status and vice versa.

Made the gem cutter more useful by changing the chances of finding a gem or a marble to 20% each and crystal dust to 60%.

Overall improvement of the visual effect of enemies being hit.

We hope you enjoy the new weapon and find some interesting status effect synergies.

Till later,

André