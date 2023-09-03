 Skip to content

Milfy Cases: Damsels in Distress update for 3 September 2023

Milfy Cases .014 Edition

Share · View all patches · Build 12100634 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey there, handsome, thanks for being a fan! I've got great news, the .014 edition is finally ready. Here's the highlights of this update and I'll be around anytime for bug fixes, etc, while I start working on the next episode. Cheers!

  • Improvements to the intro, beginning text, and more changes in the first few updates as I scrubbed for poor quality audio, story improvements, and more.
  • About four thousand new words of story
  • 211 new high quality images
  • Eight different animations, one in a kissing scene, and another smaller animation elsewhere
  • 34 new sound effects, bringing the total to 113, vs the previous edition total of 79
  • Multiple new scenes, solid character development, and story continuity improvements to ensure that the narrative is consistent where there was some issues with the job referring to his losing it before with the various characters.

