Patch Merging Part 4.3 improvement, and fixes.

Share · View all patches · Build 12100626 · Last edited 3 September 2023 – 21:09:04 UTC by Wendy

Dev-Com

Hello, world!

This a small update to fix an issue found by our community, and the addition of small changes/content.

And as always, for more information regarding the latest technical support, patches, and updates please join our Discord Community.

LINK ----> https://discord.gg/2ukYHQm

Till the next Dev-Com over and out.

Penkura Main Branch Adjustment

⊞ Bugs/Errors ⊞

◈ Bots could sense and react to pain/damage, even if disabled.

◈ When repeatable switching scanning type on Multi-Purpose Scanner, it could create an error in the scanner type name.

◈ At the end of the conversation, if the player had been forced to holster his weapon/tool, it was not brought back up automatically.

◈ At the first creation of Bio-Profile, if the player exits, or glitches out of the screen, it won't be possible to continue the bio-profile creation until reload.

◈ Possible fix for the player having a chance to block his ability to jump. (More testing required).

◈ Mission "Do Bots Dream Of Electric Sheep?" was not properly sent to missions completed part of the journal after completion.

◈ Minor fix to mouse sensitivity loading incorrect mouse range sensitivity.

◈ The player was able to spam-click the level transition trigger, resetting the fade-out effect.

◈ Ore Refinery properly saved its state but didn't turn itself back on if the player was not close enough to trigger the work check state.

◈ Industrial Molecular Matter Converter, duplicated its Construction List after the second load.

⊞ Improvements / changes / additions ⊞

◈ The save and load system can now save the player flashlight state (on/off)

◈ The save and load system can now save the player crouch state.

◈ Changed sound effect on Multi-Purpose Scanner scanning type switch to softer and a little bit more quiet.

◈ When players use their keyboard to type down the password on the locked door, it will now trigger the sound effect of pressed buttons.

◈ Added General Trashcan to the Command Center.

◈ Improved Fade In effect in the Main Menu.

◈ From now on, if the player won't cancel the adjustment/creation of bio-profile, the stats or data set in it, won't reset unless the game was exited out of and loaded back in.

◈ Transportation between the temples is now smoother.

◈ Transportation end effect turned from white to black.

◈ Speedup logo intro at the start, by 35%.

◈ Changed field of view min and max range from 90 - 110 to 85 - 125.

◈ Changed the location of the first base from the South Pole to the South Geomagnetic Pole.

◈ Improved foliage deletion below buildings.