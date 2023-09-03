 Skip to content

Gemini: Binary Conflict update for 3 September 2023

Gemini beta 1.0.0.4

Build 12100589

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed an issue with cloak knights no longer being able to attack
  • setup a cloak 85% radius check on radial damage to help reduce "luck" decloaking
  • slinger direct / close range shots below the belt give an additional upward impulse (making it more difficult to lock someone in place)
  • fixed a potential crash related to melee lag compensation hitbox system

Changed files in this update

Gemini: Binary Conflict Windows Depot 1293661
Gemini: Binary Conflict Linux Depot 1293662
