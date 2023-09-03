- fixed an issue with cloak knights no longer being able to attack
- setup a cloak 85% radius check on radial damage to help reduce "luck" decloaking
- slinger direct / close range shots below the belt give an additional upward impulse (making it more difficult to lock someone in place)
- fixed a potential crash related to melee lag compensation hitbox system
Gemini: Binary Conflict update for 3 September 2023
Gemini beta 1.0.0.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Gemini: Binary Conflict Windows Depot 1293661
- Loading history…
Gemini: Binary Conflict Linux Depot 1293662
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update