Have you ever had your party get stuck in a spot and run out of ideas? Click the "events" helper to help you spice up their adventure!
Drakkon World Builder update for 3 September 2023
0.9.8 - Events helper
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2117931 Depot 2117931
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update