Warlordocracy Early v8.3

Made it so you can give items to party members using the drop command. Also fixed a MAJOR bug from back in v8.0 that fucked up party positions when travelling to new maps (thanks to Utnapishtim just now). Lots of other little fixes.

Complete list of changes:

-Dropping an item on a party member now gives it to them (tooltip now "Drop/Give").

-Inventory and character windows don't show unless you also have a character selected.

-New script command: "objMobCharScreen" to show full character screen of current mobile object.

-New script command: "storyDemo" to delete all maps after given map ID (to easily make demo versions).

-Command resets to Interact after using abilities or dropping items (so you can see the game messages).

-Fixed bug with leftover text after closing character screen, removed arrow buttons if character is not in party.

-Fixed bug where changing volume in journal settings wouldn't immediately change volume.

-Fixed major bug with "objPos" command fucking up object positions when changing maps.

-"ObjMobPlayer" script command must now be set to 0 or 1 (0 cancels player).

-Added inventory load info to character screen.

-Added dog bark sounds to AI script.

-Updated Chapter 2 Demo.