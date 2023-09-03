9/3/23 - Chaos Chain Update 1.19.0 (Pet + New Subdistrict Outline)

Chaos Chain

Salutations, dwellers...

Here is the next update for the game. It contains the outline for the next subdistrict - The Slabs - and a new pet that you can get! The new subdistrict is NOT COMPLETE YET AND HAS NOTHING TO DO INSIDE THE AREA - YOU CAN SIMPLY GO THERE TO SEE WHAT I HAVE SO FAR IF YOU WANT TO.

Check out the change log below!

Some previews of the new subdistrict:

**Bug Fixes:** * FIXED Jackal's Survivor's Guilt Flaw description being a bit misleading (It said +5% confused chance and it was meant to be -5% confused resistance) * FIXED some typos in dialogues * FIXED a testing section of code related to the dynamic weather system which could cause weather effects to trigger indoors when the weather changed * FIXED Healing Efficiency showing the wrong stat in the character stat panel **Changes & Additions:** * Added The Slabs Subdistrict (THIS AREA IS NOT EVEN CLOSE TO BEING FINISHED BUT YOU CAN GO CHECK IT OUT SO FAR IF YOU WISH - THERE IS NOTHING TO DO INSIDE OF THE AREA YET - THIS IS WHAT I AM ACTIVELY WORKING ON IN THE NEAR FUTURE) * You can now get Steel (My dog in real life) as a pet in the game - Find him on the first floor of The Views (And yes, you can pet him - it restores Mettle - he's not a companion that can follow you and help in combat, just a pet) * Added Pet Bond passive trait (Added when you get a pet, gives a 5% max mettle buff) * Added a Steam Achievement for getting a pet * Daytime hours (Sunrise to sunset in game time) will now have brighter overall environment lighting and more vivid colors * Cassia can now repair the broken processor item that you can buy from a certain shifty individual * Added sonic discharger weapon (Less lethal, does damage directly to mettle, exotic class) * Added sonic discharger attack skill * Added barbed whip weapon (Exotic class) * Buffed calm ability (3 Mettle Recovery is now 5 Mettle Recovery) * Added all in learnable ability (Heavy melee attack) * Added all in ability animation * Added all in ability to melee enemy skill lists * Vex now starts with all in and sharp as starting skills but lost the deadly talent (Will ONLY affect NEW SAVES) * All enemies lost 1 health and 2 mettle * Reduced enemy randomized stat fluctuation gain by 2.5% across the board * Updated learnable skill lists * Updated some shops * Added some more free healing items in some of the main plot related areas * Sleeping restoration effects have been doubled (Health recovered is now 10 instead of 5 and Mettle recovered is now 30 instead of 15) * Experience values are now rounded to the nearest integer instead of rounded down * Skill costs are now rounded to the nearest integer instead of rounded down (If you have a skill or status that affects such things) * Slightly lowered the opacity of the central orb glow for lighting effects (They looked a bit too solid in the exact middle) * The chance to get sick from weather effects is now less if you're indoors (Outdoors is unaffected) * Broke down the always running dynamic weather system into separate methods to be more efficient and to only run certain sections of the code under certain circumstances * Added some new icon art * A few other various tweaks and changes

Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter so I can fix them. This update will be available shortly.

If you have questions, concerns, or requests, please visit the official Chaos Chain Steam Forums or join the official Discord Channel!

That's all for now, enjoy!

-Cryptic ːCStudiosː