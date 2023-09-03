Planet S Version 0.6.3

Hey everyone!
Here is another set of bug fixes.
Bug fixes:
- Fixed a bug that caused bots to trigger a desync when researching certain technologies (Patched during 0.6.2)
- Fixed a bug that allowed clients in a multiplayer savegame lobby to add bots that didn't show up for the host
- Fixed a bug that caused pirate ships to spawn in different locations than host
- Fixed a bug that caused the chat notifaction check mark to trigger for everyone even when whispering
- Fixed a bug that caused a crash when loading a savegame with bots which was previously a multiplayer savegame
- Fixed a bug that caused the bot to send spaceships to wrong locations
- Fixed a bug that caused savegame transfer in multiplayer lobbies to sometimes not work correctly
- Fixed a visual bug in multiplayer lobbies regarding the ready check boxes
- Fixed a bug that could cause a game crash while loading a savegame in multiplayer after an unsuccessful join attempt
- Fixed a crash that could occure during a colony takeover
- Fixed a visual glitch that caused the garrison counter to sometimes underflow to a very large number
Enjoy!
TeamJA
Changed files in this update