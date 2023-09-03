 Skip to content

Planet S update for 3 September 2023

Planet S Version 0.6.3

Share · View all patches · Build 12100443 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

Here is another set of bug fixes.

Bug fixes:

  • Fixed a bug that caused bots to trigger a desync when researching certain technologies (Patched during 0.6.2)
  • Fixed a bug that allowed clients in a multiplayer savegame lobby to add bots that didn't show up for the host
  • Fixed a bug that caused pirate ships to spawn in different locations than host
  • Fixed a bug that caused the chat notifaction check mark to trigger for everyone even when whispering
  • Fixed a bug that caused a crash when loading a savegame with bots which was previously a multiplayer savegame
  • Fixed a bug that caused the bot to send spaceships to wrong locations
  • Fixed a bug that caused savegame transfer in multiplayer lobbies to sometimes not work correctly
  • Fixed a visual bug in multiplayer lobbies regarding the ready check boxes
  • Fixed a bug that could cause a game crash while loading a savegame in multiplayer after an unsuccessful join attempt
  • Fixed a crash that could occure during a colony takeover
  • Fixed a visual glitch that caused the garrison counter to sometimes underflow to a very large number

Enjoy!

TeamJA

