Campaign Mode Arrives

The city is overrun by cultists, taking over and desecrating ancient temples! Drive them out before they complete the summoning ritual!

This version 1.2 update adds a new Campaign mode to Within a Dead City. Fight for supremacy against the goblins and drive them from their temples. At the end of the campaign, call forth an army of your strongest heroes and drive off the powerful goblin army and their dead god.

The campaign takes place on a 4x4 grid. The player has 8 turns to claim as much territory as possible and destroy the three ancient temples occupied by the goblin cult. Along the way, you can pick up powerful bonuses from special grid tiles that give bonus heroes and powerups. With each campaign mission you play, the top two highest-level heroes will be welcomed into your Hall of Champions. Once the campaign reaches it end, all of these champions will join forces in a climatic final battle between the forces of Guild and Goblin! Take down Nidhogg if you can. He will be weakened for every temple you destroy, but even with all the temples demolished success will not be guaranteed. TO DEATH OR TO GLORY!

Here's the changelog for this update. This one is very focused on the new campaign, but I intend to add a lot of the features requested and fix the bugs noted in the next patch!

New campaign mode!

Campaign saves and loads (not mid-battle, though)

(The final fight is instantly replayable, win or lose. If you win, change it into a sandbox game with an army of 16 powerful heroes!)

The game has a single achievement now! Kill Nidhogg on a Challenging campaign to earn it. More to come.

The game now goes between x1/9 speed and x3 speed

The Warrior class has been slightly nerfed and has 3 less attack power by the time they reach level 10.

Tab now cycles between heroes and the guild hall

I made ultrawide monitor support better, although it's still kinda janky. All the most important info and actions are readable and buttons are usable at 21:9, 32:9, and 36:10 aspect ratios. I spent two straight nights swearing at Unity's UI system for its clunkiness - I'm happy to rant if people are curious why. Proper ultrawide support is much harder to tack on later than it is to add it in at the beginning, which I will do for the next game I work on. So better, but I wouldn't call it "supported" yet.

Increased the maximum goblin starting level to 6 if they have 12 or more shroom shacks.

The first goblin spawn now has a 25% chance of being something besides a druid.

Like I mentioned up top, this update was more of a content update than a bugs / QoL update. If we talked about a bug or a feature and you don't see it listed above, hang tight! I'm likely planning to include it in the next version I put out.

P.S., I'll be leaving on a family vacation to Ireland tomorrow. We'll be gone for a week, and I'm disconnecting from game dev the whole time I'm there. Expect a response to any questions or comments during the week following :)