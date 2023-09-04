 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Marble Magicks update for 4 September 2023

Update 2.2

Share · View all patches · Build 12100309 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added new Achievements
  • Added inGame Missions
  • Added inGame Reward System
    Earn points for completing missions and unlock cool new stuff
  • Updated some Menu Screens
  • Added Puzzle-Mode

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2491381
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2491382
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2491383
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link