Project_0 update for 3 September 2023

Quick Hot Fix.

Build 12100296 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • FIxed Door Rock Room able to fall prematurely.
  • Fixed Rock Room terminal teleports you back to the lava room.
  • Fixed player camera glitching out in intro level.
  • Added tip in lava room.

