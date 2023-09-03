Share · View all patches · Build 12100280 · Last edited 3 September 2023 – 19:06:03 UTC by Wendy

v.2.2.1 (September 3, 2023)

Added: Auto Keyframe button has been added to the Animation panel. When toggled on, and when timeline is in the Paused state, it will automatically add keyframes to the currently selected Actions when objects or entities are transformed.

Added: Timescale setting for Theatre segments. This allows playing segments faster or slower, or in reverse. Double-click the listed item on the left side of the Theatre panel to open the segment's properties panel.

Added: Loop button to the Animation and Theatre panels. When toggled on, the Playhead will return to 0 after reaching the end of Actions/Acts.

Added: Clicking the camera rotation buttons when holding Space+Shift will swivel the camera to nearest 45 degree.

Improved: Hollow Vertex selection will now work even if Disable Vertex Selection is set.

Improved: Buttons panel now can be expanded horizontally to help fit the words from the selection menu.

Remember to report any bugs you may encounter!

Check the Gallery to see creations by Crocotile users: http://www.crocotile3d.com/gallery

Also, there is a Discord server where Crocotile users can chat: https://discord.gg/fmtJdUb

Watch youtube videos demonstration Crocotile 3D: Youtube channel

Consider supporting via Patreon!