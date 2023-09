0.7.6 Playtest Update

Share Β· View all patches Β· Build 12100264 Β· Last edited 3 September 2023 – 19:09:12 UTC by Wendy

A bunch of updates to the playtest version of the game, which is open to anyone who signs up:

πŸ“™ Small story revisions and sketches for stories 1-1 through 1-3

πŸ‘οΈ New rank unlocked message and demo specific % complete

πŸ“– Adds a wiki page for indulgences

πŸͺ§Adds different messages for demo version

πŸ› No longer allows dying units to be included in combining into levelled unit

πŸ› Fixes bug with unmovable units on bottom row after they have been deselected

πŸ› Fixes bug where you can move/sell a unit that is getting killed by Statim Mortem in the prep phase

πŸ₯° New enemy teams for 1-2 and 1-3 (and these ranks now have multiple enemy teams each)

πŸ’© Reintroduced Infected Heretic unit

πŸ¦† Text and callout for Silent Executioner's useless distillation

πŸ₯² Altar beast now only buffs "newest" adjacent summons

πŸ₯² Fixes some wiki text about preparation and adds info in wiki about new distillation system

πŸ’© Makes in-store attainment and wiki stuff easier to close/navigate - fixes help link for distillation

πŸ”₯πŸ”₯ First pass at new distillation behavior - only triggers N times per battle