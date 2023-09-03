0.7.6 Playtest Update

A bunch of updates to the playtest version of the game, which is open to anyone who signs up:
📙 Small story revisions and sketches for stories 1-1 through 1-3
👁️ New rank unlocked message and demo specific % complete
📖 Adds a wiki page for indulgences
🪧Adds different messages for demo version
🐛 No longer allows dying units to be included in combining into levelled unit
🐛 Fixes bug with unmovable units on bottom row after they have been deselected
🐛 Fixes bug where you can move/sell a unit that is getting killed by Statim Mortem in the prep phase
🥰 New enemy teams for 1-2 and 1-3 (and these ranks now have multiple enemy teams each)
💩 Reintroduced Infected Heretic unit
🦆 Text and callout for Silent Executioner's useless distillation
🥲 Altar beast now only buffs "newest" adjacent summons
🥲 Fixes some wiki text about preparation and adds info in wiki about new distillation system
💩 Makes in-store attainment and wiki stuff easier to close/navigate - fixes help link for distillation
🔥🔥 First pass at new distillation behavior - only triggers N times per battle
