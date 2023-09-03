update #17

changes
- official SteamDeck controller layout
- using alternative grass density (touch screen or click track pad) 1 b flies on SteamDeck at almost 60 fps depending on view and at nearly 30 fps using default density, depending on view, due to mesh components data highly compressed and grass vertex amount reduced keeping look
- VR not offered on SteamDeck
- settings options rearranged at bottom
- tree bark color darker
- outer space stars color and type (partly) changed
new known issues
- asteroid ocean lighting is tile-based again
Changed files in this update