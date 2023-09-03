 Skip to content

b update for 3 September 2023

update #17

Share · View all patches · Build 12100249 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

changes

  • official SteamDeck controller layout
  • using alternative grass density (touch screen or click track pad) 1 b flies on SteamDeck at almost 60 fps depending on view and at nearly 30 fps using default density, depending on view, due to mesh components data highly compressed and grass vertex amount reduced keeping look
  • VR not offered on SteamDeck
  • settings options rearranged at bottom
  • tree bark color darker
  • outer space stars color and type (partly) changed

new known issues

  • asteroid ocean lighting is tile-based again

