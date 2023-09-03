Hotfix for Japanese Localization

- Fixed crash that occurred whenever a character tried to use a basic dagger attack.
- Fixed instances where untranslated text was being displayed.
Special thanks to Masa Kei for reporting these issues!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Special thanks to Masa Kei for reporting these issues!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update