Demon Lord Reincarnation update for 3 September 2023

Hotfix for Japanese Localization

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed crash that occurred whenever a character tried to use a basic dagger attack.
  • Fixed instances where untranslated text was being displayed.

Special thanks to Masa Kei for reporting these issues!

