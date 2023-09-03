Exciting New Features and Improvements!

Updates:

Dialogue and Tutorial Improvements: Enhanced dialogues with various characters and introduced low HP tutorial dialog text.

Lumberjack Quests: lowered number of required items to complete quests.

Crafting Button Feedback: Visual feedback when interacting with the Craft button.

Shopkeeper Discount: Set a minimum shopkeeper discount of 70% for better deals.

Lighting and Shadows: Refined lighting and shadows in Starhaven and Wilds areas.

Starhaven Enhancements: Ongoing refinements in Starhaven.

Target Management: Improved target management during movement.

Manager Prefab Optimization: Reduced the weight of the manager prefab to enhance loading times.

Code Cleanup: General code cleanup for smoother gameplay.

New Additions:

Player House Area: Added a new player house area, providing a personal space. (the house next to the starting position in Starhaven)

Healing Wells: Added a healing well to Starhaven and Wilds areas, offering restorative benefits.

Crafted HP and MP Items: Added crafting and cooking options for HP and MP recovery.

Full-Screen Area Map: Enhanced navigation with a full-screen area map.

Training Grounds: Created new training grounds in Starhaven to improve character development.

Combat Dummy: Introduced a combat dummy NPC for combat training purposes (gives some xp when killed).

Drill Sergeant: Added drill sergeant quest giver. (quests & follower recruiting - WIP)

New Followers: Welcomed Starhaven Swordsman & Archers as your loyal followers. (not recruitable yet)

Lumberjack Quests: Added quest to gather wood to the Lumberjack.

Navmesh Obstacles: Introduced navmesh obstacle components to crafting tables.

Fixes:

Enemies React to Ranged Attacks: Enemies exhibit appropriate responses to ranged attacks.

Quest Givers: Rectified issues that were affecting quest givers, ensuring smoother quest interactions.

Seller Value Fixes: Enhanced the marketplace with corrected seller values.

Unused Prefab Removal: Eliminated an unused prefab for optimization.

Skeleton Knight Animation: Fixed animation glitches affecting skeleton knights.

Rare Fighter Error: Resolved a rare error that impacted fighter characters in the game.

Code Maintenance: General fixes for minor issues. (performance improvements)

Thank you for your continued support as we strive to enhance your gaming experience in The Shrouded Parchments!