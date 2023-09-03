 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Witch Hunter Izana update for 3 September 2023

Version 1.02 Released

Share · View all patches · Build 12100234 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed Izana's Rush ability not generating MP.
Fixed the postgame Izana-becomes-invisible bug.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2482901
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link