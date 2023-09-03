 Skip to content

Greed of Man update for 3 September 2023

MMO Balance Testing

Build 12100219

I've been hard at work on the new MMO system and am ready for you guys to get in here and test it with me. There have been a lot of changes so feel free to comment on them in the discord.

