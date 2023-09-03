 Skip to content

Firework Simulator update for 3 September 2023

Capybara firework added

Build 12100201

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New firework, the Capybro:

It has jets on each foot so it flies around randomly. VIDEO

This is for Capybro:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2559540/Capybro/

It's a game where you play as a capybara.

