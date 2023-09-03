Capybara firework added

New firework, the Capybro:
It has jets on each foot so it flies around randomly. VIDEO
This is for Capybro:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2559540/Capybro/
It's a game where you play as a capybara.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
New firework, the Capybro:
It has jets on each foot so it flies around randomly. VIDEO
This is for Capybro:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2559540/Capybro/
It's a game where you play as a capybara.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update