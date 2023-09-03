Capybara firework added

Share · View all patches · Build 12100201 · Last edited 3 September 2023 – 19:09:15 UTC by Wendy

New firework, the Capybro:

It has jets on each foot so it flies around randomly. VIDEO

This is for Capybro:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2559540/Capybro/

It's a game where you play as a capybara.