Sandbox Mode Live

Version 1.81 NEW SANDBOX MODE

Changes:

-Added Sandbox Mode unlockable after Level 5

-Increased default Shotgun Range from 3m to 4m

-Made menu Skulls interactable with normal hand

-Made menu Skulls interactable with Chainsword

-Victory music no longer plays if Music is toggled off

Sandbox Mode is where experimental features suggested by the community are tested without affecting the main game. New features will be added in an ongoing basis and can include crazy ideas that may not be included in the main game but are fun to mess around with.

You can unlock Sandbox Mode by beating Arena Level 5

Certain features in Sandbox Mode will only be available after beating the Arena level they first appear in (i.e. flames can only be used in sandbox after beating Arena Level 6).

WARNING: Increasing enemy count will affect performance

Current Sandbox Features

Choose any amount of any type of enemy to spawn Adjust shotgun range Adjust shotgun reload time Turn environmental hazards on or off (some are only unlockable after beating certain levels) Unlimited player health Unlimited fuel for Chainsword

You can suggest new features to be added in Sandbox Mode such as new enemy types, weapons, and abilities in the Discord server.

CLICK THE LOGO IMAGE TO SUGGEST GAME FEATURES