v0.2.14 - More balance tweaks plus a thank you gift!

First off, we want to thank everyone for your patience as we work on balance issues. We've been tweaking and testing non-stop since the big update yesterday, and we feel we're finally at a point where it's still easy, but challenging, plus you won't be spammed non-stop with levelup menus.

So as a token of our deep appreciation for everyone, we're giving you 50k zil. All you have to do is boot up the new version, and the zil will be added to your wallet. (Note this is for Early Access players only.) <3 <3

As well, we've made the following fixes/tweaks:

XP drop values tweaked based on game timer.

XP requirements tweaked down again. We'd love your feedback!

Added menu navigation for the perm upgrades menu.

Fixed bug with unlocking Banish.

Fixed Steam Cloud load if no local file.

Added extra check to see if Gloom should be unlocked in Early Access. Let us know if this isn't working please!

Added alpha value to Bolt Storm.

So yeah, we're feeling pretty overwhelmed by your support and patience, so thank you all. We <3 you!

Keep those ideas and feedback coming! <3

<3 <3 The Samobee Team