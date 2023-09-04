The Mad Catter Store and Harmony Hats Store has come to Catmelot

Now you can use your chaos points and candy to buy hats at the Mad Catter store. Each of these hats gives the wearer a unique abliity. You may wonder how to get chaos points. It's really simple just knock over things and make a mess.

We also have another store called Harmony Hats. To buy some of these hats you will need harmony points and candy. Each of these hats gives the wearer a unique ability. How do you get harmony points? You like playing this game with friends then you are in luck because you can collect harmony points. All you have to do is stay close to your friends and help each other complete the quests. This will give you harmony points.

Have fun with these new hats!

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//39825878/b3577f308a62d886ba8872921647c768f62c11f9.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//39825878/2ac38567ce105368e849a48cb7eea6b4b81b69b3.png)[/url]

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//39825878/967b39fe1f690c59a0a8a333c6c1da172871112b.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//39825878/379becff8586c4994782e076907a7d263a0abfff.png)[/url]