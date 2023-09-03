Hello everybody, on the last day of summer I'd like to present you with our last effort of summer the "Songs of Runes" update.
In the "Songs of Runes" update, the brand point is the introduction of music to Rune It Out. The game had for a long time option for music volume yet up to this point it was not in usage. It was caused mostly because I didn't want to introduce bad or unoriginal music to the game.
Outside of music, many other things have been added to the game. Such as:
AI has been given even more lessons on how to play the game and now has acquired a second brain cell!
- The water effect now decreases four times faster.
- Water blocks wet the player 20 times faster.
- Bush HP is now 50% of the original.
- The gardens map has been restructured
Old Gardens:
Reworked Gardens:
That's all for the "Songs of Runes Update" I hope you liked it. From now on Rune It Out is going to have a little break from such Frequent updates as a new big feature is planned to be added.
Have a prosperous Week!
Lededev
