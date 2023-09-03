In the "Songs of Runes" update, the brand point is the introduction of music to Rune It Out. The game had for a long time option for music volume yet up to this point it was not in usage. It was caused mostly because I didn't want to introduce bad or unoriginal music to the game.

Outside of music, many other things have been added to the game. Such as:

AI has been given even more lessons on how to play the game and now has acquired a second brain cell!

The water effect now decreases four times faster.

Water blocks wet the player 20 times faster.

Bush HP is now 50% of the original.

The gardens map has been restructured

Old Gardens:



Reworked Gardens:



That's all for the "Songs of Runes Update" I hope you liked it. From now on Rune It Out is going to have a little break from such Frequent updates as a new big feature is planned to be added.

Have a prosperous Week!

Lededev